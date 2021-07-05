Indiana farmers plant record amount of cover crops this year

Farmers in Indiana planted an all-time record 1.5 million acres of overwinter living covers, typically cover crops or small grains like wheat that nurture the soil.

The cover crops are planted in the fall after harvest as a conservation measure that keeps roots in the ground to protect the soil through the winter. They increase organic matter in the soil, improve soil health, increase water infiltration into the soil, filter water runoff and serve as natural fertilizers in some cases.

“I want to congratulate Hoosier farmers for continuing to be a leader in conservation,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “By increasing our cover crop practices, we are keeping Indiana waterways and soil healthier for future planting seasons and the next generation of farmers.”

An Indiana Conservation Partnership survey determined cover crops prevented 4.1 million pounds of nitrogen, 2 million pounds of phosphorus and 1.6 million tons of sediment from entering waterways in the Hoosier state this year. That's enough sediment to fill an estimated 453 Olympic-size swimming pools, according to the Indiana Department of Agriculture.