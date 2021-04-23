Indiana farmers planting crops amid surge in soybean and corn prices

Farmers across Indiana are planting crops amid a surge in soybean and corn prices.
The USDA Prospective Plantings Report estimates farmers in the Hoosier state will plant 5.8 million acres of soybeans, up from 5.7 million acres last year; 5.2 million acres of corn, down from 5.4 million acres in 2020; and about 400,000 acres of wheat, up from 300,000 acres the previous year.
The report projects farmers across the country will plant 87.6 million acres of soybeans, which is up 4.5 million acres as compared to last year and the largest amount since 2018. They're also expected to play 91.1 million acres of corn, the most since 2016.
Futures prices are expected to increase 25 cents per bushel for corn and 70 cents per bushel for soybeans. The United Soybean Board projects that a jump in crop futures prices will incentivize more planting, and to expect prolonged supply tightness throughout the year.
Farmer David Rodibaugh in Rensselaer said planting conditions were less than ideal in Northwest Indiana because much of the ground is dry.
"It's been generally dry weather," he said. "Taking local conditions as a whole I'm not sure there are big concerns. There's always something we are concerned about, but it would have to remain dry until about May or June before we started to sound the alarm."
He's planting about half beans and half corn and expecting a pretty good year. Prices have been rising, especially with soybeans.
"Beans have made huge gains in the past week of 50 cents a bushel. There was a big move for corn, which went up 25 cents," he said. "Ultimately it's supply and demand. The demand side is generally sparked by poor weather somewhere in the world."
Developing nations have been driving the demand for American crops, which are generally used as feed for livestock, said Mac Marshall, the vice president of Market Intelligence for United Soybean Board and United States Soybean Export Council. China for instance is poised to consume more American soybeans as it seeks to rebuild its pig herds to feed the growing consumption of pork products there.
"What we're seeing is a reflection of market forces after we've been through some very uncertain times," he said. "We're projecting the most acres planted since 2015 and the most beans since 2018."
Marshall said some farmers would switch to planting more soybeans because of the price increases, which in turn would lower the supply of and raise the price of corn.
"We're at the point in time where not all will be able the fully take advantage of the extremely good prices," he said. "We're just finishing up sales on the crops produced last year and we can't see ahead on the futures market while crops are going in the ground, not knowing if one looks at the prices of the old crop, what we have on hand now versus the new crop."
But with the export demand prices should stay good across the futures curve so long as there is strong weather and yields, Marshall said.
"With emerging countries, people are demanding more meat," he said. "That's led to a higher demand for soybeans and that's not going away."