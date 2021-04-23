Indiana farmers planting crops amid surge in soybean and corn prices

He's planting about half beans and half corn and expecting a pretty good year. Prices have been rising, especially with soybeans.

"Beans have made huge gains in the past week of 50 cents a bushel. There was a big move for corn, which went up 25 cents," he said. "Ultimately it's supply and demand. The demand side is generally sparked by poor weather somewhere in the world."

Developing nations have been driving the demand for American crops, which are generally used as feed for livestock, said Mac Marshall, the vice president of Market Intelligence for United Soybean Board and United States Soybean Export Council. China for instance is poised to consume more American soybeans as it seeks to rebuild its pig herds to feed the growing consumption of pork products there.

"What we're seeing is a reflection of market forces after we've been through some very uncertain times," he said. "We're projecting the most acres planted since 2015 and the most beans since 2018."

Marshall said some farmers would switch to planting more soybeans because of the price increases, which in turn would lower the supply of and raise the price of corn.