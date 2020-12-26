Indiana gains more than 23,000 new residents, according to new Census estimate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Region did start to gain back population between the 1990s and 2010, but population has fallen almost every year since 2010. The population in Northwest Indiana dropped 1.2% from 856,327 in 2010 to 845,853 in 2017, largely as a result of people moving away.

But in 2018, Lake, Porter and LaPorte gained 787 residents.

"For the first time in at least a decade, significantly more people chose to move into these Northwest Indiana counties than out of them," Pollak wrote. "This change in trend suggests that Northwest Indiana is becoming a place people find desirable and are choosing to live. While the Region has long been perceived as being business-friendly, it is gaining a reputation as an attractive place to live and raise a family."

The Northwest Indiana Forum, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority have been working to bring people in, through the Ignite the Region and Move to Indiana campaigns.