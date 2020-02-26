Indiana gasses up alternative fuel program

Research and development drives down battery costs to be more competitive with fossil fuels. Less than a decade ago, the cost per kilowatt hour for an electric vehicle was about $1,000, Smith said, but it’s now $187. The goal is to bring the cost down to $100.

The DOE is also working on extending the range of electric vehicles. It’s now about 240 to 250 miles, but it was about 80 miles not long ago.

The speed at which vehicles are charged is a concern, too. The DOE is researching extreme fast charging to make it possible to charge a vehicle as quickly as a gasoline-powered vehicle is refueled.

Another concern is what to do with the old batteries. Can they be reused?

“It’s kind of hard to find a really solid market for that,” Smith said, but the National Park Service is using them with solar arrays.

Another DOE research project, one the steel industry has carefully observed over the years, is how to make vehicles lighter without shrinking them. That typically results in new materials being used for the auto bodies and engines.