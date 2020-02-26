Indiana gasses up alternative fuel program

MICHIGAN CITY — Money is available to help convert fleets to alternative fuels, but you have to ask for it first.
Indiana’s DieselWise program had $1.8 million available in the previous grant cycle, but only $1.3 million in requests were received.
“The only bad application I have ever seen is the one I’ve never received,” said Shawn Seals of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Seals said despite its name, the DieselWise program is open to all fuels. The program’s request for proposals contains “very clear, very concise evaluation criteria” so applicants can have a target to shoot for, he said.
A new grant program will go live soon, but the older information will remain online for interested applicants to see what was successful in the past and how they might tailor their own grant request, Seals said.
Seals spoke while on a panel of grant administrators offering their tips Tuesday to attendees at South Shore Clean Cities’ annual conference.
“You should really read all 80 pages” before applying for a clean diesel grant because the application contains a detailed instruction manual, said Anthony Maietta of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5 office in Chicago.
For the federal program Maietta oversees, the aim is to transition an existing fleet, not to expand it. As new vehicles using alternative fuels are added, the older vehicles being replaced must be destroyed or disabled.
The EPA programs aren’t available to private entities, but nonprofits and local governments can apply, Maietta said.
There’s a simple, one-page application for a rebate for school buses using alternative fuels, he added.
“It’s something that even a school system with one bus could apply for realistically,” Maietta said.
Mark Smith, of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), oversees the Clean Cities program. The local Clean Cities agencies have “in the drawer projects” with general concepts that can be filled out quickly, Smith said.
But it’s up to fleet managers to keep their records handy and plan ahead for grant applications for a smoother process and a better chance of success, Maietta said.
Smith advised applicants not to do more than the directions require. Writing to congressmen, for example, can mean the agency has to respond to the congressional inquiry and takes away time that could be spent helping to get the grant approved.
And don’t forget attention to details. An identical letter might be sent to multiple agencies, but make sure the letter gets the correct name of the agency when it’s being sent, Smith advised.
Looking ahead, Smith offered an update on DOE programs and how they’re helping improve technology.
Research and development drives down battery costs to be more competitive with fossil fuels. Less than a decade ago, the cost per kilowatt hour for an electric vehicle was about $1,000, Smith said, but it’s now $187. The goal is to bring the cost down to $100.
The DOE is also working on extending the range of electric vehicles. It’s now about 240 to 250 miles, but it was about 80 miles not long ago.
The speed at which vehicles are charged is a concern, too. The DOE is researching extreme fast charging to make it possible to charge a vehicle as quickly as a gasoline-powered vehicle is refueled.
Another concern is what to do with the old batteries. Can they be reused?
“It’s kind of hard to find a really solid market for that,” Smith said, but the National Park Service is using them with solar arrays.
Another DOE research project, one the steel industry has carefully observed over the years, is how to make vehicles lighter without shrinking them. That typically results in new materials being used for the auto bodies and engines.
Looking to the future, the DOE and Department of Transportation are looking at autonomous and connected vehicles, both driverless, to see how they will affect energy use, traffic congestion and pollution, Smith said.
Airports are seeing fewer people use their parking facilities, cutting into airport revenue, as passengers opt for Uber and Lyft rides instead. And does a driverless vehicle mean a commuter sends it home for the rest of the family to use while the commuter is at work? That’s more congestion on the roads, Smith noted.