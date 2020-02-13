Indiana gets third least agitated on commercial phone calls, study says

Hoosiers generally keep their cool while doing commercial transactions on a phone, a new study found.

InMyArea.com, a website that helps people compare rates on internet, cable home security and utility plans, analyzed more than 1 million customer service calls between late 2019 and early 2020 for its 10 Most and Least Agitated States in America study.

Indiana ranked at the third calmest, with Hoosiers becoming agitated just 7.69% of the time while talking to sales centers or customer service representatives. The Hoosier state trailed only Vermont and Maine in not exploding with rage or at least testily raising their voice.

Neighboring Illinois was the fourth calmest, with an agitation rate of 7.8%.

South Dakota, Iowa and Rhode Island got the most agitated during commercial transactions.

IMA Research uses speech analytics tools to measure changes in volume and tempo of speakers. The data analysis found that nationally nearly 9% of people — or about one in 12 — lose their cool during commercial transactions on the phone.

