Indiana had record year for entrepreneurship programs

A Welcome to Indiana sign is shown at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana announced a record year for entrepreneurship in 2022, during which several new records were set.

The Indiana Small Business Development Center provided free support to 5,469 entrepreneurs and small businesses, lining up $110 million in capital. It helped launch 407 new businesses, a new annual record.

About 32% of those businesses were owned by minority entrepreneurs.

The Indiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center served 433 clients, helping them line up $446.1 million in federal government contracts and hire for 815 new jobs across the Hoosier State. About 68% were women-, minority- or veteran-owned businesses.

A record 38 startups participated in Indiana Economic Development Corp.-supported accelerators. They raised more than $65 million and added 236 jobs. The IEDC has been supporting accelerator programs since 2018, helping launch 120 new startups in various sectors like 5G and advanced manufacturing.

The IEDC provided $18.5 million in tax credits for a record $71.8 million in capital investment in early-stage Indiana start-ups. 

The IEDC also secured $99.1 million in federal funding for Indiana start-ups and small businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, about 37% of which will go to traditionally underserved entrepreneurs.

“Indiana’s business-friendly climate paired with our strong Hoosier work ethic make our state prime for entrepreneurial growth and innovation,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "As a state, we are committed to investing in entrepreneurs and small businesses, enabling innovators to continue growing, finding success, and contributing to our economy and to our communities."

