Indiana has 15th lowest cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage, study finds

Indiana has the 15th lowest cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage in the country, a new study has found.

The Hoosier State has a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, in line with the federal minimum wage, which was last raised in 2009. A total of 30 states have since increased their minimum wages above the federal rate of $7.25 per hour as inflation and cost of living have increased.

The internet-based financial services firm Self Financial found the Indiana minimum wage is worth about $8.17 per hour relative to cost of living, making it one of the lowest in the country.

Many employers that traditionally pay close to minimum wage, such as fast food restaurants, have had to raise pay to attract workers in a tight labor market that emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.