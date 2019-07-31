Indiana has the most manageable credit card debt in the country, a new study found.
Hoosiers have an average of $2,313 in credit card debt, which could be paid off in nine months and 29 days at a cost of $167 in interest on the state's median income of $42,438, personal finance website WalletHub reported in its recently released States with the Highest & Lowest Credit Card Debts Report.
"Americans are known for racking up credit card debt, but just how much we have in total is shocking," WalletHub said in the study. "At the beginning of 2019, Americans owed over $1 trillion in credit card debt. And though we repaid $38.2 billion in the first quarter of the year, we’re projected to have a $70 billion net increase by the end of the year. Americans aren’t all in the same boat when it comes to credit card debt, though. People in some states are better than others when it comes to avoiding charging more than they can afford."
WalletHub used data from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau to determine how sustainable household credit card debt was in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The study found Alaska, the District of Columbia, Vermont, Washington and Colorado carried over the least sustainable amount of credit card debt, with Alaska residents owing an average of $4,144 that would take 19 months and 11 days to pay off at a cost of $575.
In terms of total debt, Indiana ranked eighth lowest behind Iowa, Wisconsin, Vermont, Kentucky, Mississippi, Maine and Nebraska. The average Iowan had only $2,091 in credit card debt, which was the lowest in the nation.
Neighboring Illinois ranked 37th in the study with $2,665, which would take 12 months and 17 days to pay off at the median salary and cost $241 in interest. Michigan was 27th with an average of $2,343 in debt that would take 13 months and 7 days to pay off at a cost of $224.