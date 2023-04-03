Indiana experienced its smallest annual population increase in almost a decade last year, according to a new estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Deaths exceeded births in much of Northwest Indiana, but the Calumet Region did not suffer severe population decline last year as a result of people — largely from Illinois — moving in.

The U.S. Census Bureau, which does an official census every decade but releases population estimates in intervening years, estimates the state added 19,505 residents last year, which was the smallest increase since 2015 and only the second time it's added fewer than 20,000 new residents in the last 35 years.

Indiana University demographer Matt Kinghorn attributes the slow population growth last year to a low rate of natural population growth, or how births normally surpass deaths.

“Due largely to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of deaths in Indiana remained exceptionally high in 2022,” said Kinghorn, who serves as senior demographer at IU's Indiana Business Research Center. “Add in another year with relatively low fertility rates, and there were only 1,024 more births than deaths in the state last year. For context, Indiana had an average natural increase of roughly 21,150 residents per year between 2010 and 2019.”

An estimated 24 states had natural decreases, in which deaths outnumbered births, last year, according to the census bureau. Indiana averaged about 1,450 COVID-19 deaths per month between September 2021 and February 2022, but that dropped to about 250 a month for the rest of 2022. Kingston said the slowdown of coronavirus deaths points to an improved rate of the natural population increase going forward.

Most of Indiana's modest population gain last year resulted from a net in-migration of more than 20,720 residents.

Suburban Indianapolis saw the highest rate of growth in the Hoosier State. Hamilton County grew by 2.1%, Hendricks 1.7%, Boone 1.6% and Hancock by 1.5%. Indiana's rural counties grew by 0.1% last year, bucking a long-term trend of population loss in the 23 counties outside of any metro areas.

The Indianapolis area grew while the Chicago metro, which includes Northwest Indiana, declined by 0.8%. But the core county that's home to Indianapolis, Marion County, lost 2,180 people, a decline of 0.2%. It's now the 54th most populous county in the United States with 969,500 residents.

LaPorte County had the state's next biggest population decline of 811 residents, following a natural decrease of 300 residents coupled with net out-migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lake County had 644 more deaths than births last year but also had the fifth-highest net inflow of residents in the state due largely to disenchanted Illinois residents hopping across the state line.

“Population growth in Indiana continues to be driven largely by a handful of metropolitan areas,” Kinghorn said. “Foremost among these is the 11-county Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, which added 13,115 residents last year, accounting for 67% of Indiana’s net growth in 2022. The Indy metro area is home to more than 2.14 million people, which represents 31% of the state’s population and ranks as the nation’s 33rd-largest metro area out of 380 metros.”

