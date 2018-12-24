Try 1 month for 99¢
Indiana has 29th highest utility costs in the country

A NIPSCO meter reader makes his way alongside a house to reach an electric meter in Gary. Indiana's utility costs rank 29th nationwide.

 Times File Photo

Everyone loves to complain about energy, water or trash pickup bills, but how high are Northwest Indiana's utility costs really?

Slightly above average and a little higher than neighboring Illinois and Michigan, according to a new study by Move.org.

The website that aims to help movers estimates Indiana residents pay an average of $411.36 a month for utilities: $108.09 for electricity, $103.17 for natural gas, $60.16 for internet, $100 for cable television, and $40 for water. That's higher than the $410.72 an average Michigan resident pays per month and the $403.63 Illinois residents pay on average.

Indiana ranked 23rd nationwide in the cost of natural gas, 26th in internet, and 29th in electricity.

"Let’s face it: Nobody likes paying utility bills. They pop up each month and keep you from putting your paycheck toward more exciting areas of your budget, like your vacation fund or that cheese of the month club you’ve always wanted to join," Move.org said in the study. "No matter what you’re saving for, utility bills are a burden we all have to bear."

Move.org estimates Hawaii has the highest cost of utilities nationwide, an average of $730.86 per month, while Idaho has the cheapest average monthly bill of $343.71.

