Indiana has 44th worst gender pay gap, study finds

Indiana has the 44th worst gender pay gap in the country, a new study found.
For every dollar a man earns in the Hoosier state, a woman makes just 75 cents, which is below the national average and near the bottom of the country, according to a business.org study that crunched federal American Community Survey data.
The study found the median earnings of male workers in Indiana over the age of 16 was $50,774 while the median income of female workers over 16 was $38,031 in 2018, the most recent year for which data was available. Women earned on average only 74.9% of what men did.
Over the past decade, the gender pay gap in Indiana has, however, improved by 3.1%, according to business.org, an online resource for small and mid-sized businesses.
Only New Hampshire, Utah, North Dakota, Alabama, West Virginia, Wyoming and Louisiana had more pronounced pay gaps than Indiana. Women in Louisiana earned on average only 69.5% as much as men did in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data.
California, New York, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Nevada had the smallest pay gaps. Female workers over 16 years old in California made 88.1% as much as their male counterparts, the study found.
Nationally, median earnings for woman over 16 are only 80.1% of what men make.
"It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Compared to the 2010 ACS, the U.S. has actually narrowed the pay gap by a whole 2.6 percentage points. In fact, most states in the country have shown improvement," said Courtenay Stevens, the study's author. "That being said, the U.S. isn’t doing quite as well as many experts believe we should be. In 2016, the pay gap for women over the age of 25 actually widened by about 2.2 percentage points. While pay disparity has been improving since then, we still haven’t made up that ground, and some experts are doubtful it’s possible given the recent rollback of federal rules originally designed to further shrink the gender pay gap."