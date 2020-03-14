Indiana has 44th worst gender pay gap, study finds

"It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Compared to the 2010 ACS, the U.S. has actually narrowed the pay gap by a whole 2.6 percentage points. In fact, most states in the country have shown improvement," said Courtenay Stevens, the study's author. "That being said, the U.S. isn’t doing quite as well as many experts believe we should be. In 2016, the pay gap for women over the age of 25 actually widened by about 2.2 percentage points. While pay disparity has been improving since then, we still haven’t made up that ground, and some experts are doubtful it’s possible given the recent rollback of federal rules originally designed to further shrink the gender pay gap."