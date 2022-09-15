Indiana home sales pick up in August while prices continue to fall

Indiana's housing market has been red-hot the last few years but it is now slowing down.

Home sales still picked up by 4% month-over-month in the Hoosier State in August, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors. Closings were down 8% as compared to the previous August, as compared to a 10% year-over-year decline in July.

“Despite inflation and economic uncertainty, August sales were only modestly off the scorching — perhaps overheated — pace of 2021,” noted Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Mark Fisher. “We saw some buyers returning to a more balanced market with more favorable pricing.”

Median prices fell from $246,000 in July to $240,000 in August. New listings were down 13% year-over-year and 9% as compared to July. Every region of the state suffered a year-over-year decline.

Prices are up more than 10% as compared to last year despite a less competitive buying climate. The Indiana Association of Realtors reported the supply weakened with fewer buyers entering the market while demand stabilized despite the high inflation and mortgage rates over 5% for the first time in years.

So far this year, home sales in Indiana total more than 61,000, down about 4.5% as compared to last year. Sales volume has risen by more than $1 billion year-over-year due to continued price appreciation.

“Indiana hasn’t seen the dramatic ups and downs of the national housing market,” Fisher said. “Homes are still selling at a fairly brisk pace — good news for future property values and healthy demand that’s being overshadowed by current economic issues.”

Median home prices have fallen by about $10,000 in Indiana over the last two months but are up 10% as compared to August of 2021.

“Inflation and mortgage rate pressures hit housing demand first and now we’re seeing the full impact on supply,” said Fisher. “Even with prices up ten percent from last year, sellers aren’t as eager to join a market with less intense competition among buyers.”

The biggest drop in listings last month was on homes below $200,000. Listings of homes under that price dropped 27.5% year-over-year in August.

“Overall, August was a stabilizing month for Indiana home sales as slowing price growth seemed to lure some buyers back into the market,” Fisher said. “But the drop in new listings along with slow residential construction reported around the state reinforce our concerns over inventory — supply is still the biggest long-term challenge facing our housing sector.”