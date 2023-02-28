Employment and occupancy at Indiana hotels continue to trail pre-pandemic levels, but the Hoosier State's hospitality sector is expected to generate a surge in tax revenue this year as it recovers from pandemic lows.

A new report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Oxford Economics found hotels were expected to employ 23,623 in Indiana this year, down from 25,819 in 2019, a decline of 8.5%. Hotel employment in neighboring Illinois was expected to fall 14.9% from 60,366 in 2019 to 51,393 this year. Illinois still has the eighth most hotel jobs in the nation.

But business has been rebounding from pandemic lows, and hotels are expected to go on a hiring spree as they look to restore staffing to pre-pandemic levels.

In Indiana, hotel occupancy is expected to be 58.5% this year, less than 3% down from the 60.3% of 2019. In Illinois, the occupancy rate was expected to be off 6% from 2019, down from 65% to 61.1%.

Hotel occupancy across the country is expected to reach 63.8% this year, down from 65.9% in 2019.

But hotel tax revenue is predicted to rise this year as compared to 2019. In Indiana, state and local hotel taxes are projected to climb 16.3%, from $705 million in 2019 to $820 million this year. In Illinois, hotel taxes were expected to grow 9% from $1.71 billion to $1.87 billion. The state's $154 million projected increase in hotel tax revenue was the ninth highest nationwide.

Nationally, hotel tax revenue is expected to reach a record high of $46.71 billion this year as hotel prices have improved after years of deep discounts and travel has picked back up.

Hotels have continued to struggle to staff back up to pre-pandemic levels in a tight labor market.

An estimated 100,000 hotel jobs are open around the country despite a historic high average wage of $23 an hour in the hotel industry.

“Hotels are making significant strides toward recovery, supporting millions of good-paying jobs and generating billions in state and local tax revenue in communities across the nation,” said American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers. “To continue growing, we need to hire more people. Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to be a hotel employee, with wages, benefits, flexibility and upward mobility better than ever before.”

The American Hotel & Lodging Association, a Washington D.C.-based trade association that represents the 16 largest hotel companies in the United States and 80% of all franchised hotels, estimates every hotel job supports an additional 2.6 jobs due to the economic multiplier effect.