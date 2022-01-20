Indiana House approves tax cuts for businesses, Hoosiers

Records show Indiana already is due to deposit $545.5 million in the Teachers Retirement Fund, on top of the state's statutorily required contribution, as part of the automatic taxpayer refund triggered by excess state reserves at the June 30 end of the 2021 budget year.

Under Indiana law, another $545.5 million will be returned to Hoosiers as a one-time payment of $125 per person that's scheduled to be distributed in late April or early May.

The legislation also would return additional funds to Hoosiers in future years by gradually reducing the state's personal income tax rate to 3% in 2026 from the current 3.23%.

Under the plan, the rate would drop to 3.15% in 2023, 3.10% in 2024, 3.05% in 2025, and ultimately to 3%.

That means a Hoosier earning $50,000 a year would see their current, unadjusted annual state income tax burden of $1,615 drop to $1,575 in 2023, $1,550 in 2024, $1,525 in 2025, and $1,500 in 2026.

House Democrats argued that money could be put to far better use by the state compared to giving Hoosier workers an extra $25 a year, or about a buck a paycheck, that probably won't make a meaningful difference in their lives.