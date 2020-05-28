Indiana House leader focused on aiding small business in COVID-19 aftermath

"If they don't take care of it, we have to take care of it," Huston said. "This will be if not the biggest hindrance to the economy opening up, it will be one of them. We can't have business owners being afraid to employ people because of liability concerns, or open their businesses because of liability concerns."

"I am totally confident in the employer, but it will paralyze the economy long-term moving forward if we end up with everybody in a form of a class-action lawsuit."

Huston explained both eliminating regulations and limiting liability are necessary steps in the "healing of our economy," along with reconsidering how state government works in light of sharply reduced tax revenue due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

"We have to reinvent government," Huston said. "That means the 'nice to haves' are gone and you're back to the 'have to haves.'"

"As a guy who really believes in small government, and who really believes in the fact of making sure dollars stay in the hands of individuals, I'm OK with that. This gives us an opportunity to reinvent government to focus on the things that really matter."

He said that includes education, transportation and public health, with everything else potentially on the table for cuts or reforms.