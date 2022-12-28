Indiana Humanities marks 50th anniversary, creates Future Fund

Indiana Humanities marked its 50th year and created a Future Fund to finance its operations going forward.

The statewide nonprofit seeks to celebrate the humanities across Northwest Indiana. It's recently helped stage cultural programming in Gary, Portage and Cedar Lake, including screenings of films about Indiana's waterways at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Miller and the Museum at Lassen's Resort in Cedar Lake.

It's now creating the Indiana Humanities Future Fund "to ensure the organization can continue to deliver programs and grants to communities across the state for at least another 50 years."

“The humanities inspire, engage and enrich us. They help us understand our past, envision our future and consider ourselves as individuals and as members of communities,” said Chris Gahl, Indiana Humanities board chair and executive vice president for Visit Indy. “We know how important this work is, and we want to continue helping Hoosiers connect, converse and learn from one another well beyond the next 50 years.”

People can make tax-deductible donations to the fund, which goes to public programming and grantmaking statewide. The next theme will focus on democracy and citizenship to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Indiana Humanities turns to disciplines like fields of history, literature, philosophy and ethics, world languages and cultures, religious studies and archaeology to encourage Hoosiers to connect, consider varied perspectives and tackle difficult questions.

It's sought to make Hoosiers better neighbors, community members and citizens by hosting events in more than 130 communities across the state this year. It awarded $312,310 in grants to 128 organizations in 54 communities.

It hosted 27 Indiana Authors Awards speaker events, six writing workshops and roundtable discussions across the state. It awarded Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards and took bestselling Indiana author Ashley C. Ford on a tour of three cities.

It circulated more than 12,000 books through its Novel Conversations free lending library and supported 191 book clubs around the state. It took the Smithsonian-curated traveling exhibit Water/Ways to seven museums, including The Museum at Lassen's Resort in Cedar Lake.

For more information or to donate, visit IndianaHumanities.org/donate.