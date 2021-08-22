 Skip to main content
Indiana, Illinois farmers on pace to harvest record corn and soybean yields this year
urgent

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts Hoosier farms will produce more than 1 billion bushels of corn this year.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana farmers are on pace to harvest record yields of corn and soybeans this fall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts Hoosier farms will produce more than one billion bushels of corn, the fifth most in the country. Indiana farmers are expected to average 194 bushels per acre or 3.7 bushels more than last year.

“Indiana corn looks good to great and we hope to keep this trend to finish strong. A few things that stood out to me include disease, specifically tar spot and corn rust, and past saturated conditions that could potentially impact the yield,” Purdue Assistant Professor of Agronomy and Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn said.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is forecasting farmers will harvest 174.6 bushels of corn per acre nationally, resulting in a fall crop of an estimated 14.8 billion bushels of corn.

Indiana is on track to be the third-highest soybean-growing state in the nation in 2021 with 341 million bushels yielded statewide.

“In terms of the soybeans, this season has been anything but normal. We’ve had wet and drought conditions, affecting the root systems and causing disease. The next 35 days are critical for yield development,” Purdue Associate Professor of Agronomy Shaun Casteel said.

The USDA predicts farmers nationwide will harvest 4.3 billion bushels of soybeans, up 5% from the previous year. Illinois is on pace to lead the nation with 681 million bushels.

Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York are projected to harvest record soybeans and corn this year. 

“The main takeaway from this report is that Indiana crop production is doing very well. Other areas of the nation weren’t so fortunate, which will potentially open up market opportunities for Indiana farmers," said Jason Henderson, director of Purdue Extension and senior associate dean of the Purdue College of Agriculture.

