Indiana income growth ranks 46th nationally over the last 20 years but is picking up

"While Indiana has a relatively tight labor market—which drives up wages during an expansion, Indiana also has a relatively poorly educated workforce, which would drive wages down compared to the U.S.," they wrote. "Indiana has a history of lags in educational attainment. The jobs tailored to certain demographics are thus prone to recessionary contractions. Wages are on the low end, and the overall economic structure is less capable of expanding at times of peak employment. Thus, in future periods, particularly periods of economic contraction, Hoosiers stand cyclically vulnerable compared to other states. This is of particular concern now, as the economic expansion continues forward in time longer than ever before."