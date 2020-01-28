Indiana income growth ranks 46th nationally over the last 20 years but is picking up

Indiana ranked 36th nationally with per capita income of $47,149 in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, after growing at one of the slowest rates in the country over the past two decades.
The state's income growth has ranked near the bottom of the country over the last 20 years, but has grown by nearly 15% since 2012, which is 17th nationwide, according to newly released data from Stats Indiana, an Indiana University project that crunches economic figures compiled by federal agencies.
Per capita income in the state of Indiana averaged at $32,739 in 1988, which was 32nd nationwide, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data assembled by Stats Indiana. It jumped to 28th place in 1998 when the average Hoosier made $39,766. A decade later, in 2008, Indiana was 40th nationwide with a per capital income of $41,086.
Indiana's per capita income growth has ranked 40th nationally over the past 30 years and 46th in the country over the past 20 years, according to Stats Indiana.
Over the past 15 years, wage increases in the Hoosier state have lagged behind wage increases nationally, Indiana University Associate Professor of Finance Ryan Brewer and Indiana Business Research Center Economic Research Analyst SunJung Yoon wrote in their 2020 outlook for the state in the Indiana Business Review. They pointed to innovation and educational attainment levels as the likely culprits.
"While Indiana has a relatively tight labor market—which drives up wages during an expansion, Indiana also has a relatively poorly educated workforce, which would drive wages down compared to the U.S.," they wrote. "Indiana has a history of lags in educational attainment. The jobs tailored to certain demographics are thus prone to recessionary contractions. Wages are on the low end, and the overall economic structure is less capable of expanding at times of peak employment. Thus, in future periods, particularly periods of economic contraction, Hoosiers stand cyclically vulnerable compared to other states. This is of particular concern now, as the economic expansion continues forward in time longer than ever before."
In Northwest Indiana, the Region has been losing higher-paying manufacturing jobs and gaining lower-paying service jobs for years, according to Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak.
Between 2015 and 2019, Northwest Indiana lost 1,614 primary metal manufacturing jobs that pay an average of $100,268 a year. It also lost 259 merchant wholesaler jobs paying an average of $64,367 annually and 155 publishing industries jobs paying an average of $59,068 a year.
But the hemorrhaging slowed and appears staunched as higher-paying jobs are returning. The Region is now starting to bring in some higher-paying service industry jobs, including ambulatory health care services that pay an average of $55,889 a year, specialty trade contractors that pay $62,929 a year, machine manufacturing jobs that pay $67,192 a year, personal and technical services jobs that pay $52,433 a year and plastics and rubber manufacturing jobs that pay $52,971.
"High-paying goods-producing industries that had previously been decreasing in employment, such as specialty trade contractors, machinery manufacturing, and plastics and rubber manufacturing, have all added jobs since 2015," Pollack wrote in his 2020 forecast for the Gary metro. "Likewise, higher-paying service-providing industries also grew, such as ambulatory health care services and professional and technical services. While low-paying food service and drinking places continue to be one of the fastest-growing sources of jobs in Northwest Indiana, growth in these other higher-paying industries has contributed to a healthier industry mix of employment."
The reversal in trends toward higher-paying employment is far more sustainable for a Rust Belt area that's been losing its manufacturing base and population, Pollack wrote.
"This trend of replacing higher-paying goods-producing jobs with lower-paying service sector jobs was concerning and, had it continued, it may have posed a serious threat to the long-term health of the Northwest Indiana economy," he wrote.