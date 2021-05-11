 Skip to main content
Indiana Interim Secretary of Commerce, economic development experts to address Lakeshore Chamber
A speaker gives a presentation to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at Dynasty Banquets.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is getting back together in person again.

Indiana's Interim Secretary of Commerce Jim Staton and a panel of economic development experts will discuss "Indiana — The State That Works" at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's first general membership luncheon of the year.

The panel discussion and luncheon will begin at noon on May 27 at the Dynasty Banquet Center, 4125 Calumet Ave. in Hammond. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking.

Other speakers include Karen Lauerman of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, Heather Ennis of the Northwest Indiana Forum, Rick Calinski from NIPSCO's economic development team and Don Babcock from Purdue University Northwest's new Economic Development Group. They will discuss economic development projects that took place last year and what's on the horizon in 2021.

Tickets will be limited to allow for social distancing. Masks will be encouraged at tables and hand sanitizer will be made available.

"Please join us on May 27 as we kick COVID-19 out of here, and celebrate the return to normalcy in Northwest Indiana," the Lakeshore Chamber said in a news release.

For more information or to RSVP, call 219-931-1000. 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

+6
New Hammond data center brings tech to industrialized lakefront, aims to serve big national clients
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

New Hammond data center brings tech to industrialized lakefront, aims to serve big national clients

  • Updated

The new Digital Crossroads data center is now open for business at the border of Hammond and Chicago on Lake Michigan. Construction was completed on the $40 million 105,000-square-foot building where national companies will store their data. Indianapolis attorney Tom Dakich and developer Peter Feldman built out the first phase of what could grow into a $200 million project.

