Indiana joins $100 million settlement with BlockFi, gives cryptocurrency trading site time to comply

Indiana joined 31 other states and the federal Securities and Exchange Commission in a $100 million settlement with BlockFi Lending, a cryptocurrency trading website that was deemed to have offered unregistered securities.

The New Jersey-based crypto trading portal, which offers loans against cryptocurrency and credit cards that award customers bitcoin with every purchase, issued securities to investors in Indiana that were never properly registered with the Securities Division.

“More than 5,000 Hoosiers invested assets worth more than $92 million with BlockFi,” Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said. “These cryptocurrency accounts skirted regulations designed to protect investors and hold industry members accountable. I encourage all investors to use caution when it comes to evaluating offerings related to cryptocurrency and do research before placing their life savings into any new and potentially volatile markets.”

BlockFi specifically offered BlockFi Interests Accounts to Indiana investors that lack protections offered by FDIC or SIPC and cannot be legally sold in Indiana without first being registered.

The company agreed to settle for $100 million, with $50 million going to the SEC and $500 million to the participating states. Indiana will get a $943,396.22 payment.

The firm agreed to stop offering cryptocurrency interest accounts in Indiana until they are properly registered. Current investors can keep their investments and continue to earn interest.

Indiana is giving BlockFi time to come into compliance with both state and federal law.

Any investors who have been victimized by a cryptocurrency offering should contact the Securities Division at securities@sos.in.gov or 317-232-6681.

