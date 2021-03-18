Indiana leads nation in toxic chemical releases; four of the biggest producers in Northwest Indiana, report finds

But 123.3 million pounds of toxic chemicals — or about 5% of the total produced by the state's industry — was released into the air or water or disposed of on the land in Indiana in 2019, according to the EPA.

Indiana released 26.3 million pounds of chemical emissions into the air, 19.7 million pounds of toxic waste in the water, and 38 million pounds of production-related waste on the land, the EPA found. Industrial operations in Indiana also disposed of another 39.1 million pounds of toxic chemicals offsite. The Hoosier state single-handedly accounted for nearly a tenth of the toxic chemicals released into America's water and more than 4.3% of the toxic chemicals emitted in the air nationwide.

About 92% of the chemicals released into the water in Indiana in 2019 were nitrate compounds, while sulfuric acid, styrene, ammonia, N-hexane and hydrochloric acid were the chemicals that were most commonly emitted into the air.

The chemical manufacturing sector accounted for more than half of the state's production-related waste, with primary metal manufacturing accounting for 8% and utilities for another 4%.

U.S. Steel's Gary Works led Indiana in the production of toxic chemicals with 22.5 million pounds, including 312,203 pounds emitted into the air and 268,541 pounds emitted into the water, according to the EPA.