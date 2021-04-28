Indiana led nation in steel production again in 2020, maintaining reign of more than 40 years

Indiana led the nation in steel production in 2020 — again.

The Hoosier State has been the top steel-producing state in the country for more than 40 years, mainly due to the hulking integrated steel mills that ring the south shore of Lake Michigan.

"Indiana produced 21.6 million net tons of Raw Steel In 2020, down 13% from 2019, again leading the U.S.," said Lisa Harrison, senior vice president of communications for the American Iron and Steel Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association that represents the steel industry.

Indiana produced a total of 21,573,225 tons of steel in 2020, which was down 3.1 million tons as compared to the 24,730,239 tons Indiana made in 2019. Output is down 19.4% as compared to the 26.7 million tons Indiana made in 2018, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Indiana has been the largest steel-producing state back to at least 1980," Harrison said.

The Hoosier State single-handedly accounted for around 27% of the nation's steel production last year. In 2020, the country produced about 78.7 million tons of steel, a 17.7% decreased as compared to the 95.7 million tons made in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.