Indiana lifts hold on Hard Rock Casino opening after key owner agrees to exit gaming industry

Tait said with Ratcliff out of the picture there no longer are the gaming integrity concerns that prompted her to pause the opening of the Hard Rock Casino. She now is prepared "to dedicate commission staff and resources to an expeditious opening."

"This project is important to the city of Gary, the state, and the Majestic Star employees and their families," Tait said. "Hard Rock and Spectacle Entertainment will be asked to address the commission at its March 23 meeting, with a focus on additional remedial efforts and commitments moving forward."

Ratcliff also expressed satisfaction with "a settlement that benefits all sides and stops wasting taxpayer money," according to a statement issued by spokesman Robert Vane.

"With this settlement agreement, Rod achieves what he wanted from the very beginning of this ordeal — to retire from Indiana gaming on his own terms," Vane said.

"Mr. Ratcliff’s career in Indiana has resulted in the creation of thousands of jobs for Hoosiers, millions of dollars of economic activity, and significant charitable investment in local communities. Rod’s standing as a true pioneer in the gaming industry remains unmatched."