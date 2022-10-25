Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Konrady Plastics, Munster Steel and BP

The Indiana Manufacturers Association recently inaugurated its latest Hall of Fame class, which includes two Region companies.

It also conferred an award on BP, one of the biggest industrial employers in the Region.

The Indianapolis-based trade association, which represents the interests of one of the largest economic sectors in the Hoosier State, inducted Konrady Plastics of Portage and Munster Steel Co. of Hammond into its Hall of Fame.

Other honorees included Boyer Machine and Too Company of Columbus, Functional Devices of Sharpsville, Heritage Environmental Services of Indianapolis, My-te Products of Indianapolis, Stone City Products of Bedford and Caterpillar of Lafayette, Muncie and Franklin.

The Indiana Manufacturers Association inducted them at its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon in the Bitwell Event Center in Indianapolis last week. It’s meant to honor the manufacturing industry and shine a spotlight on individual companies that have made significant contributions to the industry.

Cook Medical and Cook Group President Pete Yonkman headlined the event as the keynote speaker. He’s worked with the Bloomington-based medical device manufacturers for more than 20 years, leading its effort to open a new manufacturing facility at Goodwill Commercial Services in Indianapolis.

Cook Medical and Goodwill Commercial Services won the Community Impact Award. Angie Holt with Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing in Auburn and Bill Kennedy at Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing in Indianapolis won the Emerging Leader Awards.

Magna in Muncie and the Northeast Indiana FAME Chapter in Fort Wayne won Manufacturing Talent Champion Awards. Mike Lunsford with Dart Controls in Zionsville won a Lifetime Achievement Award.

BP America in Whiting won the Innovation Excellence Award.

"We are proud to honor these amazing companies and individuals who make Indiana manufacturing work, and who strive to continually grow, change and evolve," Indiana Manufacturers Association President and CEO Brian Burton said. "Our industry has seen incredible change over the past few years, and we applaud and celebrate the accomplishments of those who have been instrumental in reaching for new goals to improve and advance Indiana manufacturing."

The Indiana Manufacturers Association represents more than 1,100 companies across the state and is the second oldest manufacturers association in the country, dating back to 1901.