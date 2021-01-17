Indiana Manufacturers Association names board for 2021, which includes representatives from BP and U.S. Steel

The Indiana Manufacturers Association has elected its board for 2021, which includes several representatives from some of Northwest Indiana's largest steel mills.
Tim Hollander, the vice president of manufacturing at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton, will serve as chairman of the board of the trade association that represents manufacturers from across the state. He oversees production, plant engineering and maintenance operations at the auto factory that makes the Toyota Sienna, Sequoia, Highlander, and Highlander Hybrid.
The Evansville native, a University of Charleston graduate, has held various roles with Toyota. He most recently served as vice president of administration at the plant that employs 7,200 workers.
The vice-chair is Kelly Orr of Caterpillar in Lafayette, and the immediate past chair is Gary Larson of the Ford Meter Box Co. in Wabash. The executive committee is rounded out with Jody Fledderman of Batesville Tool and Die in Batesville, Bill Gartland of Atlas Foundry Company in Marion, Gary Lehman of SCP Limited in Auburn and Mike Lunsford of Dart Controls in Zionsville.
The broader board has more than 30 members from factories and manufacturers from across the state.
Local representatives include Jonathan Grein of the BP Whiting Business Unit in Whiting, John Hiler of Hiler Industries in LaPorte, Paul Vercher of United States Steel Corporation in Gary and Allen Waitkins of I/N Tek I/N Kote in New Carlisle.
For more information, visit www.indianamfg.com.
