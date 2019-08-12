Indiana Manufacturers Association seeking award nominations

The Indiana Manufacturers Association is accepting nominations for its annual Manufacturing Excellence Awards.
The Indianapolis-based trade association, which lobbies on behalf on Indiana manufacturing, recognizes “Indiana companies and individuals for their outstanding work, contributions, and impact on manufacturing in Indiana.” Winners, as determined by peer judges, will be honored on Oct. 16 at the annual IMA Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon in Indianapolis.
“The Manufacturing Excellence awards are open to all manufacturers in Indiana,” the Indiana Manufacturers Association said in a press release. “Anyone may nominate an individual/company active in Indiana’s manufacturing industry, and self-nominations are encouraged.”
Nominations close on Sept. 4. Award categories include large-Tier Indiana Manufacturer of the Year for companies with more than 250 employees, Medium-Tier Indiana Manufacturer of the Year with between 100 and 250 employees, Small-Tier Indiana Manufacturer of the Year for fewer than 100 employees, Manufacturers Talent Champion, Emerging Leader, Community Impact, Innovation Excellence and Lifetime Achievement.
To make a nomination, visit bit.ly/INMfgXAwards.
For more information, email Kathy Gundle at kgundle@imaweb.com or visit www.imaweb.com.