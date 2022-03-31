 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana Manufacturers Association to host Indiana Manufacturing Supplier Expo

A business expo at the Blue Chip Casino is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Indiana Manufactures Association, the National Tooling and Machining Association and the Precision Metalforming Association are partnering to host the Indiana Manufacturing Supplier Expo, an annual event for the state's many manufacturers that is returning for its second year.

The exposition for the manufacturing sector will take place 2-6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Biltwell Event Center at 950 S. White River Pkwy W. Dr. in Indianapolis.

Company owners, managers, engineers, purchasers, salespeople and other professionals in the manufacturing industry will convene in the expo, which will provide opportunities for networking and business growth.

"As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, the IMA, NTMA and PMA feel it's important to provide a forum where manufacturers may share ideas among themselves and those who support and work with them," the Indiana Manufactuers Association said in a news release. "The goal of the 2022 Indiana Manufacturing Suppliers Expo is to provide an opportunity for meaningful connections that will serve to improve Indiana manufacturing both now and into the future."

Exhibitors at the Indiana Manufacturing Supplier Expo will either be manufacturers or manufacturing suppliers from or with operations in Indiana.

The event will be sponored by the Indianapolis-based accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller and Federated Insurance. Companies that work with manufacturers or provide services to the manufacturing industry are invited to sign on as sponsors.

Companies can now register, reserve exhibition space or sign up for sponsorhips.

For more information, visit bit.ly/22INMfgSupplierExpo or indianamfg.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

