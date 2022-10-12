Indiana Manufacturers Association to host Indiana Sustainability Summit for Manufacturers

The Indiana Manufacturers Association plans to host the first Indiana Sustainability Summit for Manufacturers, covering subjects like renewable energy and the circular economy.

The summit will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center in Indianapolis. It's sponsored by BP, Heritage Environmental Services and Ivy Tech Community College.

Leaders from several business sectors will discuss sustainability trends, best practices and benchmarking strategies. They will cover subjects like "The Shift Towards Renewable Power and Renewable Energy Markets," "Hydrogen, Gas, Low Carbon and the Energy Future," "Natural Gas Market Intel" and "Sustainability and the State of the Economy."

Speakers and panelists also will address "Why the Circular Economy is Important to Manufacturers," "How the SEC’s Proposed Climate-Related Disclosures Are Expected to Impact Indiana Manufacturers" and "Advancing Sustainability Efforts in ESG - Best Practices from Sustainable Manufacturers."

"One topic we'll be covering is the Circular Economy. Manufacturing companies understand that recycling and reusing materials not only helps them meet their sustainability goals, but also lowers their costs, makes them less dependent on the supply chain and the disruptions of current, and allows for increased innovation," the Indiana Manufacturers Association said in a statement.

The speakers include Darci Ackerman of Heritage Environmental Services; Angela Baker of Heritage Interactive Services; Brandon Bice of Novelis North America; Michael Cohen of BP; Kimberly DalSanto of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister; Tory Flynn of Hillenbrand; Will Gardner of Taft, Stettinius & Hollister; Tom LoTurco of EDP Renewables; Kristina Lund of AES US Utilities; Tomeka McLeod of BP; Corrina Miller of Subaru of Indiana Automotive; John Oroni of Constellation; Gretchen Spear of International Paper; Joshua Starrett of International Paper; Mike Wright of Wisdom Environmental and Ken Zebarah of Harvest Solar.

The summit provides a continental breakfast, refreshments and lunch.

For more information or tickets, visit www.indianamfg.com/insustainabilitysummitmfg.