Indiana Manufacturers Association urges Hoosiers to keep workplaces safe during pandemic

The Indiana Manufacturing Association is calling on Hoosiers to keep workplaces safe during the coronavirus pandemic, such as by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, frequently washing their hands and staying home if sick with COVID-19 symptoms.

Indiana Manufacturers Association President and CEO Brian Burton joined Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID briefing this week to urge factory workers across the state to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19 that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans this year.

"It is no surprise that the pandemic has significantly impacted manufacturing, which is Indiana’s largest industry employing more than 500,000 Hoosiers," Burton said. "I also want to applaud the many manufacturers across the state who have stepped up and changed production lines to procure and distribute personal protective equipment and other products for communities in our state."

Manufacturers across Indiana have taken steps to keep workers safe, such as by providing face masks or shields, staggering shift changes to avoid crowding at entrances, taking workers' temperatures before they start their shift, restricting visitor access, and making training virtual. But workers also must take protective steps on their own time, Burton said.