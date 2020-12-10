Indiana Manufacturers Association urges Hoosiers to keep workplaces safe during pandemic

The Indiana Manufacturing Association is calling on Hoosiers to keep workplaces safe during the coronavirus pandemic, such as by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, frequently washing their hands and staying home if sick with COVID-19 symptoms.
Indiana Manufacturers Association President and CEO Brian Burton joined Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID briefing this week to urge factory workers across the state to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19 that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans this year.
"It is no surprise that the pandemic has significantly impacted manufacturing, which is Indiana’s largest industry employing more than 500,000 Hoosiers," Burton said. "I also want to applaud the many manufacturers across the state who have stepped up and changed production lines to procure and distribute personal protective equipment and other products for communities in our state."
Manufacturers across Indiana have taken steps to keep workers safe, such as by providing face masks or shields, staggering shift changes to avoid crowding at entrances, taking workers' temperatures before they start their shift, restricting visitor access, and making training virtual. But workers also must take protective steps on their own time, Burton said.
"In manufacturing, a focus on a safe workplace is part of the culture. Use of personal protective equipment and safety procedures are built into our industry, but manufactures are not isolated from the communities we live in. Our workers, associates and team members often travel across city, county and even state boundaries to get to work," he said. "Many of our members have multiple facilities within the state. We also have challenges similar to other businesses, with employees who are isolating because of exposure, caring for sick family members, or dealing with school and childcare limitations. While we can, and have, worked to create a safe workplace environment, we need Indiana and our individual communities to be safe."
The manufacturing sector suffered early on during the pandemic but is poised for recovery, especially as vaccines become widely available.
"We also have to think about the economy when we emerge from the pandemic — hopefully sometime in the summer or fall," Burton said. "If we can work together to get through the next months, our industry is confident in renewed economic growth in Indiana. We need to look after each other now. Working together, Indiana manufacturers are poised to keep Indiana the number-one state for manufacturing in America."
