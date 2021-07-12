Indiana manufacturers optimistic despite trouble finding workers and supply chain woes, survey finds

Hoosiers manufacturers are optimistic as they recover from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Manufacturers Association 2021 Spring Business Survey found.

The survey of the trade association's members found 63% of those surveyed had optimistic outlooks about their future despite ongoing challenges with workforce and supply chains.

About 31% were very optimistic, 44% optimistic, 21% stable and only 5% pessimistic.

A total of 77% were positive about their outlook over the next 18 to 24 months.

"Manufacturers have led the charge throughout this unprecedented year and they continue to do so. Indiana's outlook remains positive, in no small part, due to thoughtful leadership throughout the manufacturing community," IMA President and CEO Brian Burton said. "Our challenge now is to take the lessons of COVID-19 and use them to propel business forward with fresh ideas and discern how we can remain agile in times of uncertainty."

About 59% of the factory owners surveyed said they've had trouble finding qualified workers, which 84% blamed on enhanced coronavirus relief unemployment benefits.