Indiana manufacturers optimistic despite trouble finding workers and supply chain woes, survey finds

Hoosiers manufacturers are optimistic as they recover from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Manufacturers Association 2021 Spring Business Survey found.
The survey of the trade association's members found 63% of those surveyed had optimistic outlooks about their future despite ongoing challenges with workforce and supply chains.
About 31% were very optimistic, 44% optimistic, 21% stable and only 5% pessimistic.
A total of 77% were positive about their outlook over the next 18 to 24 months.
"Manufacturers have led the charge throughout this unprecedented year and they continue to do so. Indiana's outlook remains positive, in no small part, due to thoughtful leadership throughout the manufacturing community," IMA President and CEO Brian Burton said. "Our challenge now is to take the lessons of COVID-19 and use them to propel business forward with fresh ideas and discern how we can remain agile in times of uncertainty."
About 59% of the factory owners surveyed said they've had trouble finding qualified workers, which 84% blamed on enhanced coronavirus relief unemployment benefits.
About 42% of the manufacturing companies surveyed said they suffered manageable supply chain delays, while 40% said there were serious but manageable delays. A total of 15% said serious delays were hurting their business, while only 3% said their supply chains were currently very reliable.
About 25% said they had taken no action with vaccinations, while 74% said they encouraged employed to get vaccinated. A total of 38% offered paid time off to get inoculated against COVID-19, 6% extra sick days and 6% cash or other incentives to get the shot.
In the manufacturing sector, about 86% said their employees were working fully in person. About 27% said in-person work would resume this fall, while 8% said in-person work wouldn't come back until next year.
