Indiana Manufacturing Association offering grants for youth programs

The Indiana Manufacturers Association is offering grants to support youth manufacturing initiatives around the state, to help ensure the next generation of factory workers is ready and prepared.
The Indianapolis-based advocate for the Hoosier state's $100 billion-a-year manufacturing sector, which represents more than 1,400 companies statewide, recently unveiled its IN-MaC Manufacturing Micro-Grant Program, which will offer up to $150,000 to organizations to expose young people to manufacturing in collaboration with the annual Manufacturing Day on Oct. 5.
“This grant program will allow education, industry, and community partners the necessary seed funding to build awareness around the important career opportunities in manufacturing,” IN-MaC's Nathan Hartman said.
The trade organization seeks to solve a growing workforce skills gap by interesting more young people in manufacturing careers.
"These grants will greatly impact our industry, providing much-needed exposure and encouraging our youth to consider manufacturing jobs as a career," Indiana Manufacturing Association President Brian Burton said.
The grants will help fund programs specifically tied to Manufacturing Day, a national event when factories open their doors to student tours and send delegations to local high schools to talk about career opportunities in a field that's grown increasingly high-tech and STEM-oriented.
For more information or to apply for a grant, visit www.purdue.edu/in-mac/.