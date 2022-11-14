Indiana marks Global Entrepreneurship Week, offers new resources to business owners

Indiana is celebrating global entrepreneurship this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb declared Nov. 14 to 20 as Global Entrepreneurship Week in the Hoosier State to "recognize the many contributions that entrepreneurs and innovators have made to Indiana’s economy and communities."

Indiana will launch a website to help entrepreneurs start and build their businesses, and an annual Entrepreneurship Indiana publication to celebrate entrepreneurs' accomplishments.

“Entrepreneurship has been and continues to be an essential driver of Indiana’s economic future,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said. "Our innovation ecosystem has unlimited potential and deserves continued cultivation and resource allocation. This week, we honor and thank our entrepreneurs — the risk-takers, dreamers and innovators who are fundamental to our state’s economy."

The website will provide resources, services and programs across the state to small-business owners. It will connect entrepreneurs with mentors, capital investment opportunities, accelerators and support organizations.

The Entrepreneurship Indiana 2022 is a yearbook featuring 100 success stories. It's meant to showcase the ambition and achievements of entrepreneurs across Indiana to inspire more to follow their dreams.

"One week a year, for the past 15 years, the world comes together in commemoration of entrepreneurship," Global Entrepreneurship Network Director Cecilia Wessinger said. "We celebrate ingenuity, resilience and passion, the lifeblood of courage, sustainability and prosperity. In recognition of efforts and inviting more people to explore opportunities and dreams of their own making.

"At the crossroads of America, Indiana has a rich history in all these aspects. I am excited to join the festivities and honor the founders and ecosystem builders in the heart of the heartland."