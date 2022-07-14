Indiana moves up five spots in CNBC's business rankings

Indiana ranked 14th in CNBC's Top States for Business, an increase of five spots over the previous year.

The Hoosier State ranked highly in several categories, including No. 1 in infrastructure, No. 2 in cost of doing business and No. 9 in cost of living.

CNBC ranked all 50 states for America’s Top States for Business 2022. It looked at 88 metrics across 10 categories measuring competitiveness.

States are evaluated by the standard of the selling points they most frequently use in their own economic development marketing so as to judge them by self-professed standards.

North Carolina ranked No. 1, with high marks for its economy and access to capital. Washington, Virginia, Colorado and Texas rounded out the top five.

Indiana placed just behind North Dakota and just ahead of neighboring Ohio and Michigan, which came in 15th and 16th, respectively. Illinois placed 19th nationally, ranking 3rd in infrastructure, 6th in education and 8th in both access to capital and technology and innovation.

CNBC ranked Indiana 48th for its workforce; 10th for its economy; 43rd for life, health and inclusiveness; 23rd for technology and innovation; 18th for business friendliness; 35th for education and 13th for access to capital.

“It’s great to see Indiana’s overall ranking improve. A lot of effort by many people and groups have gone into bettering the state’s business climate. That said, it’s impossible to ignore our near bottom ranking of 48 when it comes to workforce," Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “This underscores that workforce development is by far Indiana’s biggest challenge going forward as we work to compete in a talent-driven economy. We have a great business climate but need a stronger and deeper talent pool to support it."

Indiana needs to rise to meet its challenges to ensure future economic competitiveness, Brinegar said.

“There are literally twice as many job openings in Indiana as there are job seekers. And our workforce participation rate remains below pre-pandemic levels. Just a little more than half of all Hoosiers with only a high school diploma are employed. For those with no high school diploma, over 60% are not in the workforce. In other words, we have a massively leaking talent pipeline," he said. “Bold action is needed to repair that talent pipeline and lift up the educational attainment and workforce skills of Hoosiers.”