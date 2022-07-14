Indiana moves up five spots in CNBC's business rankings

Indiana ranked 14th in CNBC's Top States for Business, an increase of five spots over the previous year.
The Hoosier State ranked highly in several categories, including No. 1 in infrastructure, No. 2 in cost of doing business and No. 9 in cost of living.
CNBC ranked all 50 states for America’s Top States for Business 2022. It looked at 88 metrics across 10 categories measuring competitiveness.
States are evaluated by the standard of the selling points they most frequently use in their own economic development marketing so as to judge them by self-professed standards.
North Carolina ranked No. 1, with high marks for its economy and access to capital. Washington, Virginia, Colorado and Texas rounded out the top five.
Indiana placed just behind North Dakota and just ahead of neighboring Ohio and Michigan, which came in 15th and 16th, respectively. Illinois placed 19th nationally, ranking 3rd in infrastructure, 6th in education and 8th in both access to capital and technology and innovation.
CNBC ranked Indiana 48th for its workforce; 10th for its economy; 43rd for life, health and inclusiveness; 23rd for technology and innovation; 18th for business friendliness; 35th for education and 13th for access to capital.
“It’s great to see Indiana’s overall ranking improve. A lot of effort by many people and groups have gone into bettering the state’s business climate. That said, it’s impossible to ignore our near bottom ranking of 48 when it comes to workforce," Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “This underscores that workforce development is by far Indiana’s biggest challenge going forward as we work to compete in a talent-driven economy. We have a great business climate but need a stronger and deeper talent pool to support it."
Indiana needs to rise to meet its challenges to ensure future economic competitiveness, Brinegar said.
“There are literally twice as many job openings in Indiana as there are job seekers. And our workforce participation rate remains below pre-pandemic levels. Just a little more than half of all Hoosiers with only a high school diploma are employed. For those with no high school diploma, over 60% are not in the workforce. In other words, we have a massively leaking talent pipeline," he said. “Bold action is needed to repair that talent pipeline and lift up the educational attainment and workforce skills of Hoosiers.”
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.