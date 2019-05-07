Indiana named 5th best state for business

Indiana has been ranked the fifth best state in the nation for business, and first in the Midwest, by Chief Executive magazine.
The Hoosier state's position remained unchanged from last year when it was also fifth in the Connecticut-based trade publication's ranking. Nationwide, Indiana trailed only Texas, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.
“From home-grown businesses to international Fortune 500 companies, organizations of all sizes are choosing to invest in Indiana because of our best-in-the-Midwest job climate and a Hoosier workforce that’s second to none," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in reaction to the ranking.
Indiana is a top state for manufacturing, agriculture and logistics that's expanding into new sectors, according to Chief Executive.
"In October, Indianapolis hosted the Cybertech Midwest week, partly to help propel the state further into the cybersecurity industry," the magazine wrote. "Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, recently announced it will establish a U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis to train its U.S. workers. And Geico said in February an expansion of its customer service center will add more than 1,350 new jobs."
Chief Executive touted that Indiana offers tax credits to cover up to 50 percent of the costs of relocating a headquarters to Indiana, nonrefundable income tax credits for capital investments that create jobs, refundable corporate income tax credits of up to 100 percent for job creation, research expense tax credits and a research & development sales tax exemption.
The state is home to eight Fortune 500 companies: Eli Lilly and Co., Cummins, Steel Dynamics, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Berry Global Group, Simon Property Group, Elkhart and Thor Industries. It's also had some big deals of late, including Geico's call center, Jasper Group opening a 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing factory in Orleans and Rockwell Automation planning to create 231 jobs by 2023.
Neighboring Illinois ranked as the third worst state for business, ahead only of New York and California.
The annual ranking looks at business climate and not actual economic performance.
California was named the worst state for business by Chief Executive, but its gross domestic product of more than $3 trillion last year was first in the country by a wide margin, trouncing second-place Texas by $1.2 trillion, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Illinois, ranked third worst for business by Chief Executive, had the fifth largest economic output nationwide with a GDP of more than $880 billion, while Indiana was 19th nationally with a $372 billion economy last year.