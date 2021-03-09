Indiana names new interim Secretary of Commerce

Indiana has named an interim secretary of commerce to replace Jim Schellinger, who stepped down from his role overseeing the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and leading economic development efforts in the Hoosier state.

Jim Staton has worked for the IEDC since 2005. He has been senior vice president and chief business development officer for the state agency that tries to lure new businesses with tax credits, workforce training grants and other incentives.

A graduate of Ball State University, Staton has overseen international business attraction and expansion efforts, including during the last two years, when Indiana broke its past records for promises of jobs, investment and average wages.

"Staton has served Indiana’s business community for more than 30 years," the state said in a news release. "Prior to being selected to lead global business development activity in 2018, he served in a number of economic development-focused roles at the IEDC, including vice president of business development, director of business development for the central and northwest Indiana regions, and as business recruitment director for North America."

Last year, the IEDC, previously known as the Indiana Department of Commerce, announced that more than 280 companies said they would invest $5.6 billion in the Hoosier state and hire up to 31,300 workers at an average wage of $28.13 an hour. The state agency, which is governed by a 15-person board of business leaders, offered tax incentives to help bring in new companies like Alliance Steel in Gary, Midwest Truck & Auto Parts in Merrillville, Ekos Window + Wall in Valparaiso and Corsicana Mattress Co. in LaPorte.

