Indiana offering COVID relief grants to hotels, theaters and entertainment companies

Indiana is offering coronavirus relief grants to help the hospitality and entertainment sectors that have struggled severely during the pandemic.
The state is putting $30 million of federal funding into the Indiana Hospitality & Entertainment Grant program aimed to help cover the costs hotels, theaters entertainment venues and promoters incurred over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State officials said the goal was to help businesses that were significantly hurt but that had been shut out of some other government relief programs.
“I continue to be encouraged and inspired by the resilience of Indiana’s business communities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “This new grant program is yet another resource that will help Hoosier businesses weather the financial impacts of the pandemic and prepare to welcome back guests and visitors in the months to come. Together, we will strengthen the Hoosier Hospitality our great state is known for.”
Hotels, motels, promoters, performing arts venues, sports venues, theater companies, dinner theaters, movie theaters and drive-in movie theaters can apply to be reimbursed for up to 100% of payroll during the pandemic. They also can be repaid 80% of expenses like rent, insurance payments, mortgage payments, utilities, and safety upgrades they incurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.
The grants will cover up to $100,000 each month or up to $1 million total for each business.
Eligible businesses must have been established before Oct. 1, 2019, still be operating in Indiana and be in good standing with the Indiana Department of Revenue.
They must have fewer than 500 full-time employees and have lost at least 60% of their revenue during the pandemic. If it's a chain, such as of movie theaters or hotels, they can only get reimbursed superficially for their Indiana operations.
Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because the grant funding is first-come, first-serve.
For more information or to apply, visit backontrack.in.gov.