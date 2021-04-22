Indiana offering COVID relief grants to hotels, theaters and entertainment companies

Indiana is offering coronavirus relief grants to help the hospitality and entertainment sectors that have struggled severely during the pandemic.

The state is putting $30 million of federal funding into the Indiana Hospitality & Entertainment Grant program aimed to help cover the costs hotels, theaters entertainment venues and promoters incurred over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials said the goal was to help businesses that were significantly hurt but that had been shut out of some other government relief programs.

“I continue to be encouraged and inspired by the resilience of Indiana’s business communities,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “This new grant program is yet another resource that will help Hoosier businesses weather the financial impacts of the pandemic and prepare to welcome back guests and visitors in the months to come. Together, we will strengthen the Hoosier Hospitality our great state is known for.”