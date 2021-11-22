Indiana poultry producers donate 100 tons of food to Hoosiers in need

State leaders took a break from their official work, and unofficial Thanksgiving preparations, to applaud Indiana poultry producers Monday for donating nearly 100 tons — or 200,000 pounds — of poultry products to Hoosiers in need over the past year.

During a Statehouse ceremony, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Bruce Kettler, director of the State Department of Agriculture, thanked the state's poultry industry for sharing its bounty with food pantries across Indiana.

"Indiana’s agriculture industry is making strong economic impacts across the state, nationally and across the globe and that is due in part to Hoosier poultry producers," Holcomb said.

"As we enter the holiday season, let us all recognize the contributions Hoosier farmers make in ensuring our plates are full of a variety of nutritious foods, and, of course, all of our favorite seasonal treats."

Indiana is one of the top poultry producing states in the country. Federal data show Indiana ranks No. 1 in duck production, No. 2 in egg production, No. 4 in turkey production, and the state also is home to high-quality broiler chicken production.