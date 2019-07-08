Indiana ranked 24th best place to start a business

Indiana ranks as the 24th best place in the nation to start a business, according to a newly released study.
The personal finance website WalletHub named Texas, Utah, Georgia, North Dakota and Oklahoma as the five best places in the nation to start a new business after ranking all 50 states on 26 indicators of startup success.
"Starting a business is never easy. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about a fifth of all startups typically don’t survive past year one of operation, and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary," WalletHub said in a news release. "But startups fail for different reasons, a 'bad location' among the most common. Choosing the right state for a business is therefore crucial to its success. A state that provides the ideal conditions for business creation — access to cash, skilled workers and affordable office space, for instance — can help new ventures not only take off but also thrive."
Indiana placed just behind 23rd-place Maine and just ahead of Nevada nationally, and seventh out of the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwestern states, trailing North Dakota, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Hoosier state placed 33rd in business environment, 29th in access to resources and 11th business costs.
Neighboring Illinois came in 35th nationally, according to WalletHub. The Land of Lincoln ranked 43rd in business environment, 8th in access to resources and 40th in business costs.
Another recent study by the British merchant services firm Paymentsense found Indiana was the eighth best place nationwide to start a business, and first in the Midwest.