Indiana ranks 12th nationally in migration growth, U-Haul reports

Indiana ranked 12th nationwide in migration growth last year, according to U-Haul's analysis of its moving truck rentals.

That's down a few places from ninth last year but still a marked improvement from the Hoosier state's 26th ranking in 2019, according to U-Haul's annual data analyzing migration patterns.

Every year, U-Haul analyzes its 2 million one-way interstate truck rentals to look at how many trucks enter a state versus how many leave.

About 5% more people came to Indiana in one-way U-Haul trucks in 2020, while one-way departures were up 4% as compared to 2019. New arrivals accounted for 50.5% of one-way U-Haul traffic in Indiana last year, enough of a net gain to rank the Hoosier state 12th nationwide in net in-migration.

Neighboring Illinois ranked 49th, ahead of only California.

U-Haul found that Indiana's leading cities for growth were Fort Wayne, South Bend, Noblesville and Greenwood, while Jeffersonville, Carmel, Mishawaka, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Muncie, Elkhart and Evansville also posted notable gains.