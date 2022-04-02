Indiana ranks 15th nationwide in unionized workers as union membership ticks back up

The number of union members in Indiana rebounded to 256,000, or about 9% of the workforce, last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It's the highest level in the Hoosier State since 2018.

Union membership had plunged to 235,000 workers, or just 8.3% of the workforce, the lowest on record, during the depth of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Indiana now ranks 15th nationwide in union membership, according to Indiana University's Stats Indiana.

Nationwide, an estimated one out of every 10 workers belong to a union. An estimated 14 million workers or 10.3% of the workforce belonged to a union last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. An estimated 15.8 million workers, mostly full-time were represented by unions who negotiate wages, benefits, safety measures and working conditions.

That's a decline of 241,000 union workers from 2020, when the union membership rate was 10.8% nationwide. The drop was largely due to a decline in public sector union employees with little change in the private sector rate.

The percentage of union workers in the workforce been steadily declining since the data was first collected in 1983, when there were 17.7 million union workers nationwide and the union membership rate was 20.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

About 33.9% of public sector workers are unionized as compared to only 6.1% of private sector workers. Education, training, libraries and law enforcement have the highest unionization rates.

About 10.6% of male workers belong to unions as compared to 9.9% of female workers, a much smaller gap than it was back when the data collection first started in 1983, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Union workers make more money than their nonunionized counterparts, according to the federal data. Nonunion workers have median weekly earnings of $975, just 83% of the $1,169 median weekly earnings union members make.

Hawaii and New York led the nation in percent of unionized workforce while South Carolina and North Carolina had the lowest percentages of unionized workers. About 22.4% of workers in Hawaii are unionized while just 1.7% of workers in South Carolina are.

In Indiana, the number of union workers recently peaked at 335,000 or 11.4% of the workforce in 2016. It subsequently fell under 10% until recovering last year.

In neighboring Illinois, 752,000 workers, or 13.9% of the workforce, belonged to a union, the third most nationally. Union membership increased from 739,000 the previous year but the union participation rate declined from 14.3% in 2020.

