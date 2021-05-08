Indiana ranks fifth nationwide for business climate, according to survey of CEOs

Indiana ranked fifth nationally in Chief Executive Group's 2020 Best & Worst States for Business.

The Connecticut-based publisher of Chief Executive magazine surveyed hundreds of CEOs from around the country about where they liked and disliked doing business.

Indiana ranked behind Texas, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina. The Hoosier state also came in fifth in 2019 and 2018.

"While manufacturing remains a strong driver in the Hoosier state, Indiana is striving to diversify its economy with a greater focus on innovation and tech," Chief Executive magazine noted. "ActiveCampaign, eHealth and Zotec recently set up new operations in the state."

Chief Executive touted Indiana's Headquarters Relocation Tax Credit, Hoosier Business Investment Tax Credit, Economic Development for a Growing Economy–Payroll Tax Credit, and Venture Capital Investment Tax Credit. It highlighted the state's Next Level Connections program that will fund $1 billion in infrastructure and the Indiana Regional Cities initiative that aims to upgrade the quality of life in targeted communities to attract an educated workforce.