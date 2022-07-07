Indiana ranks highly in entrepreneurship report

Indiana ranked highly in a global study of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The research firm Startup Genome ranked Indiana as a Global Top 40 Emerging Ecosystem in its 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report. The study looked at 280 entrepreneurial ecosystems encompassing 3 million startups to guide officials on how to foster the startups it describes as "the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth."

Indiana got high marks for talent, early capital funding and performance in the report.

“The Start Up Genome Top 40 ranking is an exciting validation of the hard work of our entrepreneurs — but there is still more, as a state, we can do,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “We are leaning in and finding innovative new ways to enable our immensely talented young people to propel our economy forward. I see no more important investment of time and resources and no reason that Indiana should not be a Top 5 ecosystem for entrepreneurship worldwide.”

The study placed Indiana as a Top 15 North American Ecosystem in Affordable Talent, Top 20 North American Ecosystem in Bang for Buck, Top 30 North American Ecosystem and the Top 10 North American Emerging Ecosystem in Talent & Experience. The Hoosier State also placed as a Top 25 North American Ecosystem, Top 10 North American Emerging Ecosystem in Funding and Top 25 North American Emerging Ecosystem in Performance.

The report found Indiana created $3 billion in ecosystem value over the past few years and had a density of talent and startup activity in the life sciences and energy sectors.

“Startup Genome is honored to work with Indiana Economic Development Corporation in accelerating ecosystem growth, job creation and impact in Indiana,” said JF Gauthier, founder and CEO of Startup Genome. “We are excited about Indiana’s startup community’s future because of the increasing investment in its innovative entrepreneurs.”