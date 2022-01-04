Indiana ranks sixth for inbound migration in the country

People are moving to Indiana in droves.

Indiana ranks sixth nationally for inbound migration, up from 12th last year, according to an annual study U-Haul does of its one-way interstate truck rentals.

Illinois ranked second and Michigan eighth in outbound migration, meaning more people were moving out than moving in, U-Haul found. Northwest Indiana has seen a steady influx of south suburban Chicago residents from Illinois in recent years, with many settling in the Tri-Town, Crown Point and Valparaiso areas in particular.

The study looks at one-way U-Haul trucks entering or leaving a state, assessing whether more people are moving in or moving out. More than two million such transactions take place across the country every year.

For years, more densely populated areas like the Midwest and Northeast have been seeing more people move out than move in. The Sunbelt and South have been attracting more new residents than they've been losing to outbound migration.