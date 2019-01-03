Indiana ranked 26th nationwide and Illinois dead last in U-Haul's Top 50 Growth States for 2018.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based moving truck rental service looked at more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck trips in 2018, ranking states based on the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering versus those leaving.
Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Utah, and Idaho were the top five states people were moving to last year. The Midwest continued to struggle to retain residents, or draw new ones.
"Illinois was 50th on the list for the third time in four years, outpacing No. 48 California and No. 49 Michigan for net departures among out-migration states," U-Haul said in a press release.
Illinois had been 49th in 2017. Indiana fell nine places from 17th in 2017 to 26th last year.
Though in the middle of the pack nationally, Indiana did attract a net inflow of 12,782 residents last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Indiana University Demographer Mattew Kinghorn said it was the state's strongest annual net in-migration since 2006 and that the growth of 31,796 new Indiana residents last year was the state's highest calendar-year population gain since 2009.
Missouri and Wisconsin were the highest ranked Midwestern states in U-Haul's Top 50 Growth States for 2018, coming in 12th and 13th last year, respectively.
"While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents," U-Haul said in the press release. "U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul truck and trailer sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry."