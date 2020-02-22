Indiana ranks 10th nationally in new industrial development

Manufacturing has long been the backbone of Indiana and especially Northwest Indiana, a hard-working place known for its steel mills, oil refineries and deepwater ports.

And manufacturers continue to invest in the Hoosier state.

Indiana ranked 10th last year in the contribution of industrial real estate development into gross domestic product, according to a study by the NAIOP Research Foundation, the research wing of the NAIOP commercial real estate development association.

New industrial spending contributed $2.29 billion to the state's economy and supported 17,096 jobs last year, the annual “Economic Impacts of Commercial Real Estate" study found.

Overall, the commercial development of new office, industrial, warehouse and retail real estate in the state generated $8.1 billion in economic activities, supporting an estimated 60,244 jobs across the state.

Nationally, such commercial real estate development supported 9.2 million jobs and contributed $1.14 trillion to the economy, according to the the NAIOP Research Foundation. The United States gained 563.3 million square feet of new office, industrial, warehouse and retail space last year, enough to house 1.4 million more workers and generating $396.4 billion in salaries and wages.