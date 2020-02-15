Indiana ranks 35th nationally in wealth, study finds

A new study found Indiana ranked 35th nationwide in wealth.

ChamberofCommerce.org, an online resource for small businesses, released its Richest States Report that crunched data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Tax Policy Center. It found Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Alaska and New Jersey were the five richest states in the country, while Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Idaho and South Carolina were the five poorest.

At 35th, Indiana placed just behind Nevada and just ahead of Florida. Neighbors Illinois and Michigan placed 19th and 29th, respectively.

The study analyzed data like per capita personal income, poverty levels, state and local general revenue, and per capita spending by state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"In contrast to other reports, many of which use minimalistic approaches for ranking wealth (e.g., sorting by median household income), the ChamberofCommerce.org Richest States Report utilizes a holistic approach that measures several variables to determine the financial standing of a state," according to a news release.

The study found Indiana had a real per capita personal income of $47,704 and that the top 5% of Hoosier earners make an average of $173,021.