Indiana residents hurting 14th most financially during pandemic, study finds

Indiana residents are hurting 14th most financially among the states, and Illinois residents 7th most as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a new study found.
A report by New York City-based SmartAsset found the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns have caused financial stress for nearly nine out of 10 Americans. But the financial shocks have been felt more acutely in some places.
Indiana suffered a 16.9% unemployment rate in April with 24.4% of adults experiencing housing insecurity, the study found. An estimated 10.1% of Hoosiers suffered from food insufficiency, while Indiana's poverty rate stood at 13.1%.
Illinois had a 16.4% unemployment rate and a poverty rate of 12.1%. An estimated 25.7% suffered from housing insecurity and 12.3% from food insufficiency.
"Despite various government relief programs, the coronavirus crisis has already affected the finances of many Americans. Over the past eight weeks, more than one in four individuals filed for unemployment," the study's authors wrote. "Though unemployment benefits are expanded under the CARES Act, enhanced benefits are scheduled to end on July 31, 2020."
The study also notes that University of Chicago economists have concluded that more than 40% of recent layoffs will result in permanent job loss. And, according to a National Endowment for Financial Education April 2020 survey, nearly nine in 10 Americans say the COVID-19 crisis is causing stress on their personal finances."
The hardest hit states across the nation have been Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Mississippi and Florida, the study found.
SmartAsset had some advice for how people can protect themselves during the pandemic, including budgeting, cutting back on discretionary expenses and talking with a financial adviser.
"Boost your emergency savings," the study's authors wrote. "Though having an emergency savings account is one of the best ways to prepare for the unknown, AARP found in an October 2019 study that 53% of U.S. households don’t have one."
For more information, visit smartasset.com.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.