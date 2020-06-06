Indiana residents hurting 14th most financially during pandemic, study finds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana residents are hurting 14th most financially among the states, and Illinois residents 7th most as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a new study found.

A report by New York City-based SmartAsset found the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns have caused financial stress for nearly nine out of 10 Americans. But the financial shocks have been felt more acutely in some places.

Indiana suffered a 16.9% unemployment rate in April with 24.4% of adults experiencing housing insecurity, the study found. An estimated 10.1% of Hoosiers suffered from food insufficiency, while Indiana's poverty rate stood at 13.1%.

Illinois had a 16.4% unemployment rate and a poverty rate of 12.1%. An estimated 25.7% suffered from housing insecurity and 12.3% from food insufficiency.

"Despite various government relief programs, the coronavirus crisis has already affected the finances of many Americans. Over the past eight weeks, more than one in four individuals filed for unemployment," the study's authors wrote. "Though unemployment benefits are expanded under the CARES Act, enhanced benefits are scheduled to end on July 31, 2020."