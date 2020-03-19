Indiana restaurant lobby calls for state aid after hospitality employment 'decimated'

“Restaurants and hotels have had to close their doors. They have been forced to sustain operations unlike ever before,” Tamm said. “They will not be able to survive this economic stop without some assistance. They have always been there to serve us, now it is time we are there for them.”

Widespread shutdowns have done severe damage to restaurants and hotels, which could linger for some time, Tamm said. Local businesses may need the community's help to survive.

"This will no doubt have a lasting negative impact on local business owners as well as the thousands of employees of these establishments in Indiana," Tamm said.

"It is a very scary time for these folks, so we're hoping the community is able to come together and participate in the several ways being discussed to help offset this impact on businesses while they are unable to operate at full capacity. Ordering takeout or delivery — directly from the restaurant, buying gift cards for when restaurants reopen and tipping generously are just a few ways Hoosiers can help."

