Indiana's population grew slightly in 2019, Census Bureau estimates

Indiana's population grew from an estimated 6,695,497 residents in 2018 to an estimated 6,732,219 people last year.
The Hoosier state's population grew by 37,722 people or about 0.54%.
It continued an ongoing trend of slow population growth in Indiana that's been mainly concentrated in the Indianapolis area in recent years.
Indiana ranks 17th nationwide in population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Neighboring Illinois's population fell from 12.72 million in 2018 to 12.67 million in 2019. The Land of Lincoln shrunk by 51,250 residents, or 0.4%, which was the second biggest population loss nationwide after only New York state. Michigan saw a slight population increase of more than 2,700 residents to more than 9.9 million.
The latest Census figure numbers released this week are just estimates. The federal agency will do a formal headcount of all U.S. residents in 2020, which it is required to do every 10 years by the constitution.
Indiana had about 6.48 million residents the last time a Census was done, in 2010.
The nation's population was estimated to be 328.2 million in 2019, a 0.5% increase as compared to 2018.
“While natural increase is the biggest contributor to the U.S. population increase, it has been slowing over the last five years,” said Dr. Sandra Johnson, a demographer/statistician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau. “Natural increase, or when the number of births is greater than the number of deaths, dropped below 1 million in 2019 for the first time in decades.”
Forty-two states and the District of Columbia had fewer births in 2019 than the previous year, while only eight states saw gains.
