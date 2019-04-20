Indiana's unemployment rate rises by 0.1% in March

Indiana's unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% in March, from 3.5% in both January and February.
Private sector employment grew by 5,300 workers statewide as compared to February and is up by 38,100 over the past year, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The state added 1,200 jobs in professional and business services, 1,100 in hospitality and 1,000 in financial activities.
The Hoosier state again reached a preliminary private-sector peak of 2.75 million employed workers, surpassing the official record set in December 2008, but that mark is subject to revisions or annual benchmarking.
Indiana gained 4,135 more employed residents and another 2,634 unemployed residents last month in its labor force, the number of people who are gainfully employed or actively searching for work.
The state's labor force participation rate stands at 65.3%
Indiana's jobless rate is lower than the national average of 3.8 percent. The employment rate ranks 23rd nationwide and ninth in the Midwest, trailing North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas.
Only Michigan, Illinois and Ohio had higher jobless rates than Indiana in the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwestern states.
Illinois's unemployment rate rose 0.1% to 4.4% percent, tying it with Ohio for highest in the Midwest and 41st statewide.
In March, Illinois added 1,400 Manufacturing jobs, 1,400 Financial Activities jobs, and 1,200 Leisure and Hospitality Jobs. The state lost 4,200 Professional and Business Services jobs and 3,000 Trade, Transportation and Utilities jobs in March.